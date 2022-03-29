[March 29, 2022] Buffalo Next: The new breed of downtown developer

The partners are still drawing up plans for that property, which will be a mixed-use residential and retail project, with a vacant lot next door where they plan to put more units. There's also underground parking for 20 cars.

"That's going to be an interesting project," Stephen said. "I'm excited about that one. It's a good piece of property in a city that's growing in the right direction."

And with two projects in the same small area, that likely won't be the end of it for the brothers. Indeed, Stephen said they have a third property under contract "right in the heart of downtown" for another mixed-use project.

That's not to say there isn't still plenty of potential in the suburbs, or that they or other suburban developers aren't pursuing those projects, especially on vacant land.

Indeed, Stephen Development just bought 244 acres of vacant land on Wehrle Drive in Clarence that had been owned by Greatbatch Ltd., adding to 76 acres he purchased from that company in 2018. He plans to bring a project to town officials soon, and is also working on two Main Street sites.

But where the city was once viewed by developers as a wasteland of risk and brownfields, now it's the land of golden opportunity.