[March 27] Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL PETRO
March 27, 2022
Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.
There's a lot at stake for local health care businesses and workers this week as Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature look to iron out the final state budget in the run-up to the deadline Friday.
Hochul's budget proposal touted a $10 billion, multiyear plan to bolster New York's pandemic-battered health care industry, calling it "the largest investment in health care in state history."
State legislators want to spend even more. In releasing their one-house budget proposals this month, the Assembly and Senate plan major spending on wage increases for the state's home care workers, some of the industry's lowest-paid professions.
Legislators also want to convert some of the health care worker bonuses pitched by Hochul into permanent wage increases, seemingly taking what was a one-time cost and making it recurring.
We'll see how it all shakes out.
Meanwhile, in Buffalo, Kaleida Health and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers are entering their third week of joint bargaining sessions as they work toward a new contract. The current three-year deal expires May 31.
Upstate New York startup week. NextCorps, a Rochester-based startup hub, is hosting a virtual startup week for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Upstate New York. Participants can attend eight virtual panels throughout the week of March 28, touching on topics such as marketing and sales, building a mobile app or hiring talent. For more information or to register, visit nextcorps.org/startup-week-2022.
How'd Independent Health do in 2021? The Amherst insurer will release its annual financial report Friday, a month after competitors Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York and Univera Healthcare parent Excellus Health Plan.
Highmark lost $58 million last year, as it grappled with higher expenses from Covid-19 and significant IT investments. Excellus, meanwhile, reported net income of about $118 million for 2021.
In 2020, Independent Health reported a surplus of $86 million on revenue of $1.9 billion. We'll see what 2021 held for the insurer.
M&T Bank prepares to close its mammoth deal. M&T Bank Corp. has targeted completing its acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial on or about Friday. M&T announced the deal in February 2021. Just last month, the two banks finally received the last regulatory approval they needed to wrap it up. The deal will extend M&T's presence throughout the Northeast.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
Marina mainstay: The Hatch to reopen under new operator. Angelo Canna Jr.'s Lake Erie Dock has been selected by the city to run the Hatch and the former William K's restaurant at Erie Basin Marina.
Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it. It's yet further proof of the financial beating that WNY's hospitals endured during the pandemic. Even before the first Kaleida patient tested positive for Covid on March 16, 2020, the region's hospitals already were on a financial tightrope because of their high concentration of Medicaid and Medicare patients and the lower reimbursements that accompany them.
Embattled St. Ann's Church gets a savior in new buyer. "It’s good news if the entire complex is preserved and repaired," said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture.
Salvation Army project clears hurdles but needs financing. The Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services wants to remake its 67-year-old complex between Allen and North streets, but it still needs a way to pay for it.
Why it's so hard to hire. The unemployment rate is at a record low. Businesses want to hire. But the tightest job market in decades still isn't luring workers who left their jobs during the pandemic to start looking again.
Ryerson boosting jobs at Lancaster metals facility. The Chicago-based company will invest $1.5 million in its Tonawanda facility and add 25 jobs, while retaining 29 jobs.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
'Sounds like that could be a girl': How Shelley Drake broke into the world of banking and made it to the top. During her 51-year career at M&T, Drake helped blaze a trail for other women in local banking and corporate roles.
As Omicron raged, hiring stopped across Buffalo Niagara. The pandemic put the Buffalo Niagara job market in a deep hole. Two years later, the region is lagging far behind the nation in regaining the jobs that were lost when Covid-19 struck.
How a business accelerator in Buffalo aims to make entrepreneurship accessible to all. EforAll opened its Buffalo office in May and is helping entrepreneurs from Buffalo's underrepresented communities grow their own businesses. Their goal is to transform Buffalo one small business at a time.
New York budget battle: Hochul proposed $10 billion for NY health care. Legislators want a lot more. In releasing their one-house budget proposals this month, the Assembly and Senate plan major spending on wage increases for the state's home care workers, some of the industry's lowest-paid professions, as well as health coverage for undocumented immigrants and an additional $1 billion for the state's financial-ailing hospitals.
How Silo City hopes to create a new neighborhood along the Buffalo River. Generation Development Group, the firm behind the planned conversion of the American and Perot malting warehouses into several hundred apartments and commercial space, are seeking to transform an area better known for its grain, shipping and industrial past into a trendy new place for living.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.