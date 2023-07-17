of Angola, NY entered into rest July 15, 2023. Beloved wife of Nicholas Mancini; Devoted mother of Ashleigh Mancini, Samantha (Christopher) Peters, Bianca Mancini, and Elijah Mancini; Loving grandmother of Kade Mancini; also survived by many cherished loved ones. Family and friends will be received Wed. 7/19, 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg, NY 14075 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully accepted. Online condolences can be made at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com
MANCINI Alisha M.
