November 26, 2022. Beloved husband of Denise (Baldi) Maloney loving father of Mark, Michael and Christine Maloney. Dear grandfather of Ethan and Sarah. He joins his parents Paul W. and Eileen (Quinn) Maloney and his nephew Justin Denault in his new life. Survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will be present on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home,3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM followed by entombment at Mount Olivet cemetery. Kevin will be remembered by his love of long drives and a good cigar. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
MALONEY Kevin F.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheahan, a 30-year-old forward, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sabres on Sunday with the intent to terminate his contract.
In the last 10 years in WNY, state police troopers have been accused of myriad wrongdoing. None of the troopers lost their jobs, even those who abused their authority.
It was likely the first time this season that a Buffalo Bills fan heard “13 seconds” referenced without getting a pit in their stomach, Pergament said.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lifetime memory for a young fan before the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
A 28-25 victory Thursday over the Detroit Lions undoubtedly made the Thanksgiving turkey taste much better in Western New York, but it potentially comes with some indigestion.
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
Michael L. Muscarella, 67, was hit by a high lift that was removing snow near McKinley Parkway and Columbus Avenue in South Buffalo.
“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”