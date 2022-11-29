MALONEY Kevin F.

November 26, 2022. Beloved husband of Denise (Baldi) Maloney loving father of Mark, Michael and Christine Maloney. Dear grandfather of Ethan and Sarah. He joins his parents Paul W. and Eileen (Quinn) Maloney and his nephew Justin Denault in his new life. Survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will be present on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home,3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM followed by entombment at Mount Olivet cemetery. Kevin will be remembered by his love of long drives and a good cigar. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com