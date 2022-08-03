MALABRE Helena Luisa (nee Ollivierre)

Age 87, of the Town of Niagara, NY, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 29, 2022. She was born on July, 13, 1935 in Colón, Panama. On October 25, 1952, Nancy as she was known to family and friends, married William Malabre. He predeceased her on August 5, 1991. Nancy retired after 42 years of dedicated service from The Department of Housing and Urban Development, working in the Buffalo office, where she was employed as a loan specialist. Prior to HUD, Nancy was a military housewife and an employee for the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, where she sang in their choir. Nancy loved gardening and cooking. Nancy is survived by children, Dr. William A. (Karen) Malabre and Marcia (William J.) Hoak, III; grandchildren, Jonathan C. (Xiu Qing) Malabre, Danielle M. (Christopher) Irwin, Jessica L. (Anthony) Winstead, Michael J. Malabre and Megan M. (Brian) Speir; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Sylvia (late John) Pierson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by a daughter, Estella Celina Malabre and a grandson, William J. Hoak, IV. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, from 3-7 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), where prayers will be offered on Friday, August 5th at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, St. Leo's Church, 2748 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Friends invited. For those unable to attend, you can view her Mass at 10 AM by visiting www.facebook.com/goodlandercares. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com