MAKAREWICZ Peter J., PhD

In Rochester, NY, peacefully, Monday, July 4, 2022, at age 70, with his loving wife by his side. Predeceased by his parents, Dr. L. John and Mary Makarewicz; infant son, Michael Joseph; and sister, Barbara Martin.

Survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Barbara (Davis); children, Laura (Mathew) Thomas, Susan Makarewicz and Peter Makarewicz; grandchildren, Michael and Brennan Thomas and Everly Makarewicz; loving sister, Betty Paluch; daughter-in-law, Colleen; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to call at the LEO. M. BEAN AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 2771 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624 on Thursday, July 7th, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 9 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624. For more information, please visit www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peter's name to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10001 or Wellness.360, 191 W. Main St., Webster, NY 14580.

