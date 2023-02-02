January 31, 2023 age 86 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Mahony; dearest mother of Mark, Timothy (Charlene), Daniel (Sandra) and Sean (MaryPat) Mahony; dear grandmother of Meghan, Matthew, Shannon (Joseph) Shields, Ryan, Travis (Amanda), Erinn (Josh) Howell, Kendall, Mackenzie, Molly, Conor, Casey, Brendan and five great grandchildren; daughter of the late William R. Sr. and Dorothy E. (nee Lindner) Kolz; sister of the late William R. Kolz Jr. and late Gary D. (Carol) Kolz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday Feb. 3rd from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held at 9:15 AM and from St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mrs. Mahony was a member of St. Martha Parish Altar and Rosary Guild, an avid BINGO player and a former Eucharistic Minister at St. Barnabas Church. Sharon enjoyed all her friends and companions at Montabaur Heights. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Martha Parish Food Pantry 10 French Rd., Depew, NY 14043.