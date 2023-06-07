Of Buffalo, NY, June 5, 2023. Dearest father of Michael and Timothy (Laura) Mahoney; loving grandfather of George Mahoney; dearest son of William P., Sr. (Sandy May) and the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Riley) Mahoney; former husband of Barbara (nee Flynn) Mahoney; dear brother of Anne (Dave) Carroll, Joseph Mahoney and the late Margaret "Peggy" (Scott) Hasselberg; cherished faithful companion of Sherry Molloy; also survived by many caring cousins and lifelong friends. Uncle of Christopher (Becca) Carroll and Andrew Hasselberg. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca (same as Hoy Funeral Home). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at St Teresa's Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.
