MAHONEY Colleen O. (nee O'Shea)

Passed peacefully on December 14th, 2022. Beloved wife of Brian Mahoney. Loving mother of Mimi Schultz, Buddy Borowiak, Matthew (Amy) Borowiak, Rebecca (Jason) Aupperle, Kathleen Borowiak, Meghan (Joseph) Palumbo and Thad (Lori) Borowiak. Loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren. Sister of Megeen (Joseph) Vergo and the late Cynthia (Nicholas) Dimartina and Chip O'Shea. Sister-in-law of Deborah O'Shea. Survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday December 19th, 2022 from 4-8pm at Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday December 20th, 2022 at 9:30am at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared online at www.dietrichfuneralhome.com

