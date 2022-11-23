MACHNICA Patricia L.

November 21, 2022 of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving mother of Elaine (Michael) Lechanski, Sharon (Ralph) Visano and Susan (Daniel) Riley; cherished grandmother to nine grandsons and two great-granddaughters; dearest sister of Virginia Koprevich and the late Jane Makuch; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 25th from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Interment in St. Matthews Cemetery will be private. Patricia was an active parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, member of the Cheektowaga Seniors and lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Patricia Machnica may be made to the Patricia Allen Fund, c/o Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, 1028 Main St., 4th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14202. Please share your condonces online at www.SmolarekCares.com.