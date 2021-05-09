pet id 47605967 Because of the COVID19 situation, the shelter is closed to the general public. If you would like... View on PetFinder
Luther
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"It's been a success," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We figured it would be pretty good, but now we're seeing the results."
- Updated
Robert Dinero is determined that he have a say in the public education of his children, and in this instance, he thinks his son's English teacher is wrong in her handling of discussions about white privilege.
- Updated
The determination follows an "exhaustive" search and review of records tracking what happened to 19-year-old student Saniyya Dennis, the DA said.
- Updated
The tax, which would be implemented in 2022 if adopted as part of the Canadian budget for that year, is aimed largely at foreign investors who have been snapping up condos in Toronto and other Canadian cities.
- Updated
Danielle K. Bush, 30, "allegedly took gaming tickets and placed fraudulent bets while processing other bets placed by customers for a number of games of chance," according to the DA's office.
- Updated
Police said the incident took place at a party Saturday at the Packard Court Community Center in Niagara Falls.
- Updated
The state will keep a 6-foot social distancing requirement, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and capacity limits must incorporate that rule, the governor said.
- Updated
The Cloud Bed is something you'd expect to see in a much more crowded city with limited real estate and sky-high prices to match the heights of its buildings.
- Updated
Savannah Karcz, 21, of Silver Creek, was charged with second-degree assault and exposure.
- Updated
Darya L. Mansouri said she hurt her right knee when she tripped and fell after her science teacher at Williamsville South High School directed her to run up a set of stairs.