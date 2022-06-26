 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LUPARELLO Amy Ruth (nee Cornwell)

June 24, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas Luparello. Loving mother of Anthony, Zachary, and Emily Luparello. Loving daughter of Elaine (late Calvin) Cornwell. Loving sister of Beth (Gary) Crawford and Christian (Pamila) Cornwell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Ave. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Church of the Nativity UCC, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, NY on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials can be made to Roswell. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com

