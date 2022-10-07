Luna Oct 7, 2022 9 min ago Support this work for $1 a month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dolphins' Christian Wilkins reportedly fined for actions in dustup with Bills' Josh Allen Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions in the pile Sunday that l… Four related fatal shootings in Clarence, Newstead called 'family tragedy' A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence on Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News. Ravens DB Marcus Peters, coach John Harbaugh get in heated argument after loss Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters had to be restrained after screaming in frustration at coach John Harbaugh as the Ravens were coming off the field, according to multiple reports. Crash claims life of Corvette driver in Buffalo According to the report, the man was ejected from the car and it burst into flames. Report Card: Bills made the necessary adjustments to outlast Ravens in slug fight Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium … Jim Kubiak: Bills QB Josh Allen defies conventional wisdom, over and over again The lesson every quarterback should take from the Bills' 23-20 last-play victory against the Baltimore Ravens is to keep persevering even when things aren’t going well. Couples said 'I do' in Hamburg, but undercover cops objected in widespread marriage fraud case The local ceremonies were part of a widespread ring of fraudulent marriages that allowed foreign nationals to stay illegally in the United States, according to federal authorities. Josh Allen to discuss the Tua hug on 'Voncast'; McDermott gets some NBC love According to the show’s publicist, Von Miller will be interviewing Allen about the embrace with Tua, his relationship with Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and more. Jordan Poyer says he's not injured after Bills' win; already earns $250K bonus for interceptions Poyer was tended to on the sideline by athletic trainers after his second interception of the game. He was taken to the x-ray room after the game. Erie County real estate transactions See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.