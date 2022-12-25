Of Orchard Park, NY December 21, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Luka; loving mother of Gregory A. and Agnes K. Luka. Sister of Patricia J. McGeever and the late Anne (late John) Mahoney and James P. McGeever. Aunt of James J. Mahoney. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:00 am. Friends invited. Mary was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Ambrose Church for many years, a member of the Catholic Daughters at OLV, and a member of several Senior Citizen Clubs. Mary was also a past member of General Mills – Grain Millers. Mary traveled extensively. Her loves included; family, bowling and bingo. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Fox Run Skilled Nursing Facility for their loving care and support during her stay at Fox Run. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
LUKA Mary A. (nee McGeever)
