JoAnn Russ was thrilled when a letter arrived about her pension from a former employer. She could receive a lump sum payment of $183,838. A year later, she was informed there had been a mistake.
Dr. John LoFaso, of Williamsville, has been accused of fraudulently modifying a patient's medical records after the patient's chart had been closed in order to obtain fentanyl for personal use.
Darren Brown-Hall will become the first Black suburban superintendent, as well as the first openly gay superintendent, in Erie and Niagara counties.
After decades of vacancy or neglect, the historic Pierce-Arrow Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue once again has people occupying its three floors.
People who are separated from their loved ones by the closed border have been increasingly outspoken, calling on both governments to loosen restrictions.
In making former University of Miami standout edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills look to have put some much-needed teeth into their pass rush.
“You don’t want to be where I am now," Shredd said. "Take it serious and get vaccinated.”
Canada averaged 7,896 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the week ending Wednesday. That is down 8.3% over the previous week.
While local TV news departments often clamor for governmental officials to be transparent, their stations often are secretive about extended absences of staffers, Pergament says.
The documents, released by town police in response to a public-records request, for the first time identify the officers who handled the accident investigation and detail the discipline they received from the department for their actions that night and in the days afterward.
