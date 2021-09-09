Lucky Male 2 years old 75 pounds Catahoula/Great Dane mix Lucky- That's what you will be when you adopt this... View on PetFinder
Lucky
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Baglini, who left WIVB last month, announced his new job on Twitter.
- Updated
Brown's campaign has disputed a petition filing deadline set earlier this year by the State Legislature requiring independent nominating petitions for political office to be filed no later than 23 weeks before a general election.
David Robinson: The extra $300 in unemployment benefits is ending. It won't end the worker shortage.
- Updated
Economists say the same factors that have been making it hard for businesses to hire before and during the pandemic will remain in place long after the supplemental payments end.
- Updated
With homes for sale scarcer than they've been in decades, the competition among buyers, especially for homes in good condition in sought-after neighborhoods, has been intense.
- Updated
Although those opposed to the mask mandate appeared to be in the majority, they were not unchallenged by other parents who supported the mandate.
- Updated
The school said it relied on assurances from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that individual schools would be able to develop and implement their own masking policies for the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
Renovating the historic single-family house on Franklin Street is more than Marc Antecki can handle on his own. "I think it can work, if some of us get together and help," he said. "It's doable."
- Updated
A jury convicted Ciminelli, along with Joseph Percoco, Alain Kaloyeros and the two Syracuse-area businessmen, of fraud and conspiracy in July 2018.
- Updated
The Pegulas have formed a tight group that is privy to the lease negotiations, opting to leave most of their executives free to focus on running the day-to-day operations of their football team and other entities.
Lawsuit seeks return of stimulus aid: Pastor, wife each charged $200 an hour setting up learning centers
- Updated
In all, Larry Darnell Donalson and Linda Billops Donalson, the founders of Community Cares Program, received $238,000 in consulting fees and wages from August to December 2020, according to a State Supreme Court lawsuit.