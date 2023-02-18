LUCAS Mary Emm (nee Snyder) Of Marilla, NY. February 15, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lucas Sr.; devoted mother of Jeredith (Robert) Nolan, Cheryl (Ken) Winter and Robert J. (RJ Multari III) Lucas, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Brandi (Jason), Melissa, Robert (Katherine) and Casey Nolan and Alexio (Abby) Medina; loving great-grandmother of Summer, Noah, Cameron, Scarlette, Kaden, Robert, Logan, Shawn, Easton, Madison, Baylee, Lucas, Colton and soon to be Baby Boy Medina; dearest sister of Robert Snyder and predeceased by siblings Faye Lexo and Leon Snyder; survived by many adored nieces and nephews and by her beloved dog, Benny. She was strong, fearless, humorous and full of grace, love, and faith to the end. Family will be present Sunday 12-6 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 11:30 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to In Memory of Mary Emm LucasCare of Church of the Annunciation. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com