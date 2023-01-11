LOZINAK John J. Passed peace

LOZINAK John J. Passed peacefully on January 8th, 2023 at the age of 100. Son of the late John G. (Susan) Lozinak. Predeceased by a loving sister and brothers. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Thursday January 12th, 2023 from 3-6 pm at Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 13th, 2023 at 9:30 am at St. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made in John's memory to a charity of your choice. John was a WWII Veteran and was active in 5 battles under General Patton's Army. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com