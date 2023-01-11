 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOZINAK John J. Passed peace

LOZINAK John J. Passed peacefully on January 8th, 2023 at the age of 100. Son of the late John G. (Susan) Lozinak. Predeceased by a loving sister and brothers. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Thursday January 12th, 2023 from 3-6 pm at Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 13th, 2023 at 9:30 am at St. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made in John's memory to a charity of your choice. John was a WWII Veteran and was active in 5 battles under General Patton's Army. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com

