LOVELESS Robert A.

Of Orchard Park, NY January 26, 2023. Beloved husband of Sonia (Cirrito) Loveless; beloved father of Marykathryn Loveless, Elizabeth Anne (Rodney) Szudzik and Robert R. (Krista) Loveless; grandfather of Alec Loveless, Bryce and Payton Szudzik, Andrew Loveless and Cody Irwin; great-grandfather of Maze Harley Loveless. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Devoted uncle to his niece Gina Sully, Phd. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 pm – 8 pm with Military Honors at 7 pm. at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc., at www.hospicebuffalo.org/giving. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com