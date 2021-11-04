Tags
Following are unofficial tallies of votes counted on election night, which include early vote and Election Day tallies. They do not include absentee ballots.
Some political pros said the seeds of Walton's disappointing performance were those she sowed on primary night and in the weeks afterwards, when she failed to broaden her base of support beyond the most progressive of progressives.
"The people chose four more years of the Brown administration," Brown said in his speech. "The people chose one of the greatest comeback stories in our history."
India Walton received just over half of the votes cast in the Niagara, Ellicott and Masten districts in Buffalo's mayoral race.
The health department stopped 258 people from entering Highmark Stadium on Sunday, dwarfing the number of people turned away at prior Bills games.
How much are teams willing to give up for Jack Eichel? GM Kevyn Adams is driving a hard bargain.
Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense showed up for less than a half against the worst defense in the NFL, in a frightful performance that was nevertheless enough to deliver a decisive 26-11 victory against the Dolphins.
India Walton’s top donors are about as different as Byron Brown’s biggest backers as the candidates are themselves.
The Boling-Barton 3020-a proceedings, referring to the state law granting due process protections to tenured educators before they can be disciplined or terminated, date back to 2017.
