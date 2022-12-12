LOGAN Thomas J. of Williamsville, New York December 7, 2022. Loving father of Kelly Logan, Ryan (Rachel) Logan and Colleen Logan; dear Gampi of Savanah; brother of Gerard (Lynn) Logan and the late Donna, Miriam and Joletta; also survived by his friends Bentley and Ritz. Friends may call Thursday, December 15 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd, East Amherst (1mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) followed by a Celebration of Tom's Life at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Patricia Allen FundBuffalo Oishei Children's Hospital, 1028 Main St. # 4, Buffalo, NY 14202. www.ochbuffalo.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com.
