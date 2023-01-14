 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOFFREDO Betty J. (nee Juliante)

  • Updated
  • 0
LOFFREDO Betty J. (nee Juliante)
Support this work for $1 a month

LOFFREDO Betty J. (nee Juliante) Of Williamsville NY, passed away on January 12. 2023 Beloved wife of Paul Loffredo; cherished mother of Christine (Rich) Snyder; loving sister of Judy (late Tim) Skoog; dear sister in law of Marygrace (Joe) Ochipa. Family will be present for visitation on Monday from 3 – 7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY at 1030 AM. Please assemble at the church. Entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www. denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News