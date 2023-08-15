It's only the third-place prize, but it still will mean $50,000 for a Powerball player in Western New York.

New York Lottery officials reported that one of two winning third-place tickets for Monday evening's Powerball drawing was sold at Tops Market, 3865 Union Road, Cheektowaga. The other was sold in Dix Hills on Long Island.

There was no winner of the grand jackpot of $220,100,000.

The winning numbers were 32, 34, 37, 39 and 47, and a Power Ball number 3. To win third prize, players must pick four of the five numbers plus the Power Ball number.

Winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. An additional red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening.