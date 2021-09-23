Tags
The breach of confidentiality caused “unnecessary stress, emotional distress, anxiety, fear and embarrassment” for the college student, who is seeking $200,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.
The players’ gestures have drawn a wide range of responses online, from applause to condemnation.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
A video recording not yet shown to any court "seriously undercuts" the government’s case that Michael Sibick intentionally assaulted and robbed a police officer of his police badge and radio amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., his defense lawyer said.
Melissa Wendt, 52, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $195,000 from Audubon Machinery Corp., a North Tonawanda manufacturer of oxygen-generating equipment.
Allen played with patience, passion and veteran leadership. His poise was on display as he threw the football away five times, which went a long way to keeping drives alive and minimizing offensive miscues, writes Jim Kubiak.
Peters and Rivet were offered a new contract and turned it down, confirmed Mark Preisler, the executive vice president for media and content for PSE.
The Buffalo Police Department said the stabbing involved a domestic incident between a woman and her boyfriend shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Don't miss Jay Skurski's grades of the Buffalo Bills' performance in their 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.
The Bills proved two things on the way to a 35-0 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
