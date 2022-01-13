There's no hibernating for gardeners in January

“Another thing I was happy about was that my front landscape is coming together nicely. It’s been a yearslong project, so it’s really getting to the point where I’m happy with it.

“When I started with the front landscape, I had huge, overgrown yew which I was unhappy with for many years and finally had pulled out. That’s when I really started working on the landscape.

“Also, my pollinator garden is coming together nicely. I’ve been eliminating some flowers that I noticed that the bees don’t like and adding more flowers that the bees do like,” she said.

What didn’t turn out so well? “I was kind of disappointed in my vegetable garden,” she said. “The neighboring trees are growing over the garden and I’m not getting as much sun. As a result, the vegetables aren’t coming up as well. So I’m trying to think of other places where I could put them in where they’ll get more sun,” she said, noting that she may plant more in containers, as she did with some tomatoes last year.

“Also, I have a squirrel problem. The squirrels ate all of my ground cherries and some of my tomatoes,” she said.