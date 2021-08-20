The 2021 Decorators' Show House: Grand living – then and now

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful room, but even as beautiful as it is I think a lot of people would have a hard time envisioning how to live in a room like this. So we wanted to bridge that gap a little bit and bring as many different types of styles and languages of furniture into this room as we could to honor the architecture of the room and still make it approachable with the rhythms of modern living,” he said.

Furnishings include contemporary, traditional English, French, along with ornate lacquer work and a pair of tables that are original to the house. Areas of the room are designated for playing games, conversation, relaxing near the fireplace.