Susan Martin: Old family recipes bring lots of memories, lots of scribbles

My husband likes to joke that his late grandmother’s recipes were a little vague on the ingredients.
One of her recipes might call for “some flour,” he said. He is exaggerating, of course, but not by much.
Many of us have inherited recipes like this. A dash of this. A sprinkle of that. More or less as needed.
And everyone knows how much a dollop is, right?
A couple of weekends ago, I sorted through some old recipes from my family. Holiday baking from years ago was definitely on my mind.
The annual December cut-out cookie baking adventure with my grandmother – just the two of us – was a holiday highlight when I was growing up.
With the cookies freshly baked and cooled and the bowl of handmade frosting and colorful sprinkles right in front of me, I decorated each cookie very slowly and very, very carefully. My grandmother was a patient woman. I was a bit of a perfectionist. Somehow, I got them all done before New Year’s.
I still have those metal cookie cutters, but I haven’t baked the cookies in years. One time, however, probably while in high school, I used them to make tree ornaments, using a salt dough recipe. When they came out of the oven, I left them on a rack to cool and they vanished from the kitchen. My father thought they were cookies. They were not.
He later joked that he had to take a bite into a second one to convince himself they were really that bad.
But back to the old recipes. Most are handwritten on index or recipe cards, some of which have yellowed over time.
Some have scribbled notes on them. (“Compare to Marion’s recipe.” Or, “Follow recipe exactly or you’ll be sorry.”) One recipe was written on a torn-off piece of an envelope. Another on the back of a blank guest check from a restaurant.
A few were even typed. I figure those were given to my mother or grandmother from a neighbor or friend.
My late mother’s handwriting was beautiful. My grandmother’s not so much. Of course credit was given where credit was due. Shirley’s Bean Salad. Martha’s Frosting (no not that Martha). Helena’s Soft Drop Molasses Cookies. Aunt Jen’s Pineapple Cookies. Betty’s Chocolate Drops. Mrs. So-and-So’s Dill Pickles, Sugar Cookies, Chicken Casserole.
Not all the recipes are filed in one place, mind you. Some are in a clear acrylic recipe box my mother had in her kitchen. Others are in a gallon-size Ziploc bag. Could 2021 be the year to better organize them?
Some of the recipes were clipped from newspapers and attached to cards. (“Clip, classify and file” is printed at the bottom of a “News’ One Best Recipe.”)
I took a closer look at a recipe for California Rangers. A handwritten note on the side indicated that these cookies were the favorite of my best friend, who spent a lot of time at our house throughout our middle and high school years. So I guess she deserved her own special cookie. I guess.
I have no recollection of those cookies. (Did she take them all home with her, once she finally left?) So I texted her.
Of course she remembered them. She even has a copy of the recipe. She then texted me photos of other recipes she copied from my family’s recipe box many years ago. My aunt’s Icebox Cookies. My mother’s Jiffy Pineapple Cake.
“What? No Lemon Lush?” I texted back, referring to a family favorite recipe that came from a cousin.
“Nooo!” she replied.
That settled it. I’ll send her a copy of the recipe for Christmas, I decided. She can add it to the rest of her collection.
And maybe I’ll soon bake those special cookies of hers for my own family.
By the way, I found the recipe that was reprinted in The Buffalo News in 1994. Here it is.