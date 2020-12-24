Susan Martin: Old family recipes bring lots of memories, lots of scribbles

My husband likes to joke that his late grandmother’s recipes were a little vague on the ingredients.

One of her recipes might call for “some flour,” he said. He is exaggerating, of course, but not by much.

Many of us have inherited recipes like this. A dash of this. A sprinkle of that. More or less as needed.

And everyone knows how much a dollop is, right?

A couple of weekends ago, I sorted through some old recipes from my family. Holiday baking from years ago was definitely on my mind.

The annual December cut-out cookie baking adventure with my grandmother – just the two of us – was a holiday highlight when I was growing up.

With the cookies freshly baked and cooled and the bowl of handmade frosting and colorful sprinkles right in front of me, I decorated each cookie very slowly and very, very carefully. My grandmother was a patient woman. I was a bit of a perfectionist. Somehow, I got them all done before New Year’s.