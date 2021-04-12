Sally Cunningham: Invasive weed lesser celandine looks perky but is a real pain

At this time of year people ask gardeners: “What is that?” Lately they are pointing to yellow-flowering forsythia shrubs, pink-flowering Japanese cherry trees or perky yellow flowers on the ground. While we may enjoy seeing anything that flowers early, truth is: One of those yellow flowers has become a seriously invasive weed that is wrecking many lawns and gardens. You are seeing it now, all over Buffalo and environs.
The culprit: Lesser celandine.
Like many evildoers, this plant – just a few inches tall – looks so innocent: Bright green, wavy-edged leaves, with sunny yellow daisy-shaped flowers rising on thin stems above the leaves. Its name is Ficus verna or Ranunculus ficaria – more simply called fig buttercup. It is a member of the buttercup family – most known to farmers and gardeners as weeds with massive root systems. It was probably brought from Europe as an attractive groundcover, and unscrupulous sellers in some places may still offer it to uninformed gardeners.
In order to figure out control of any weed, it is important to understand how it competes so effectively. Lesser celandine is a superstar among fellow troublemakers because it emerges in March or early April, when there’s no competition, and it forms a solid mat that blocks other plants. Meanwhile, it grows an equally aggressive underground structure of massed roots and bulblets. These suck up all soil moisture so that little can grow there afterward.
The plant is ephemeral, meaning it goes dormant before summer begins (and we humans then tend to forget to go after it.) In woodlands it marches over and destroys trout lilies, may apples, asters, spring beauties, bloodroot and other fragile native wildflowers – many of which are food sources for box turtles, specific butterflies or other animal species.
Other yellow spring flowers
These are NOT lesser celandine:
• Marsh marigold: This plant is often cited as a lookalike to lesser celandine, as pointed out in the online newsletter Buffalo-Niagara Gardening, for instance. Garden educator and native plant expert Lyn Chimera confessed to once planting the celandine thinking it was the native plant – exactly as I once did. So you’re not alone if you have mislabeled it.
The marsh marigold is a native plant, with similar leaves and yellow flowers. The difference: The marsh marigold emerges about three weeks later than lesser celandine – mostly in wetlands – and it does not produce bulblets or tubers. If you dig up a lesser celandine you will find a mass of fibrous roots, and many fig-shaped tubers. Also the plant forms bulblets at the nodes along the stems. The marsh marigolds also don’t make such extensive mats.
• Coltsfoot: Tussilago farfara was named because it was traditionally used to treat cough (tussi). (However, do not improvise with herbal medicines without consulting certified experts; this plant contains liver-damaging alkaloids.) The common name is because mature leaves somewhat resemble a colt’s foot. It is flowering now – less than 3 inches short, with small dandelion-like flowers, bumpy stems, but no leaves yet. It’s non-native and considered a weed, but this is one that I personally enjoy when it makes patches in my driveway or along the roadside.
• Dandelions: Well known, these yellow flowering plants – coming soon – have leaves that resemble the teeth (dents) of lions. While considered a weed in lawns and perennial beds, many naturalists wish for greater tolerance for this big yellow flower that provides early pollen for many bees, wasps and beetles. And the young leaves cook up deliciously.
Fighting lesser celandine
Landscapers and lawn care specialists from PLANT WNY, the Professional Landscape & Nursery Trades, have told me it’s one of their worst battles ever, especially because the window of opportunity for knocking it back with herbicides is very brief – only before they bloom.
Management studies at Cornell Botanic Gardens in Ithaca suggested that repeat applications of systemic herbicides would likely require several years for partial control. Mowing the plants down is not effective because the bulblets or tubers will remain and thrive. Digging – deeply and thoroughly, to remove all underground pieces of the plant – may work, if the professionals have enough equipment, time or energy. Do this thoroughly or do not bother.
For most home gardeners who want to avoid herbicides and other chemicals, smothering the plants is the most effective method if you have small enough patches of the weed. Right now I have a few little clumps here and there in my perennial beds and one 3-by-5-foot spreading patch that I partly buried under a pile of straw last fall – not thoroughly though. I am not strong enough to dig it all so I will use this method (also applicable for nasty aggressors such as goutweed or bishop’s weed, cinquefoil or creeping Charlie).
How to smother a wicked weed
1. Dig up precious bulbs or perennials in or near the patch, and grow them in pots for a year, before you place them (and the weed) in any other bed.
2. Put thick sections of newspaper, layers of cardboard, or discarded carpet over the whole patch, extending several feet beyond the weeds – especially if your weed has far-reaching rhizomes. (Note: Not everyone agrees with my use of old carpet because of potential chemicals and general ugliness. Don’t use it anywhere near food plants, and do plan to dispose of it thoroughly one day.)
3. If your cardboard and paper or carpet aren’t thick enough, you could add a layer of heavy black plastic as well.
4. Cover the unattractive plot with mulch – shredded bark, cocoa shells, straw, whatever you like.
5. Depending on the location and your style, place raised growing beds, planters or containers over the area, or place a bench. All that smothering may take a couple of years.
Finally, do not despair. You are exercising, breathing good air, seeing plants, birds and insects – and yellow spring flowers (even if some of them behave badly).
Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.