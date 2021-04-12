Sally Cunningham: Invasive weed lesser celandine looks perky but is a real pain

• Coltsfoot: Tussilago farfara was named because it was traditionally used to treat cough (tussi). (However, do not improvise with herbal medicines without consulting certified experts; this plant contains liver-damaging alkaloids.) The common name is because mature leaves somewhat resemble a colt’s foot. It is flowering now – less than 3 inches short, with small dandelion-like flowers, bumpy stems, but no leaves yet. It’s non-native and considered a weed, but this is one that I personally enjoy when it makes patches in my driveway or along the roadside.

• Dandelions: Well known, these yellow flowering plants – coming soon – have leaves that resemble the teeth (dents) of lions. While considered a weed in lawns and perennial beds, many naturalists wish for greater tolerance for this big yellow flower that provides early pollen for many bees, wasps and beetles. And the young leaves cook up deliciously.

Fighting lesser celandine

Landscapers and lawn care specialists from PLANT WNY, the Professional Landscape & Nursery Trades, have told me it’s one of their worst battles ever, especially because the window of opportunity for knocking it back with herbicides is very brief – only before they bloom.