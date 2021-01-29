Room reshuffle: For many, the pandemic has changed our homes

Her husband already had a workspace. The dining room became her office.

Their two children, ages 14 and 9, at first set up their tablets in the dining room – not an ideal situation during her conference calls and their classes. They quickly learned that was not going to work. After the children settled into their remote learning routines, they relocated to desks in their bedrooms.

Finding designated work/study spaces was a key issue for many families. It may also have changed what people want in a home.

Zillow, the real estate website, recently listed office space (or “Zoom rooms”) as one of its top home trends for 2021, driven by the Covid era. "A Zillow survey found a desire for a home with a dedicated office tops the list of reasons why Americans working from home say they would consider a move, if they were to continue working remotely at least occasionally," according to a release.

Locally, interior designer Barb Reformat, who set up her own home office in recent months, sees the need for carving out functional work spaces not only for adults – but also for children.