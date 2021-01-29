Room reshuffle: For many, the pandemic has changed our homes

Have you turned your dining room into a mini classroom? Come up with a presentable background for Zoom meetings? Reorganized your kitchen cabinets?
Spending more time at home during the pandemic has forced many people to reevaluate their living spaces to adjust to life during the Covid era.
Back in March, homes suddenly had to become places to work, learn, play and exercise, while those living under the same roof had to adjust to being together far more than usual.
For those with extra time on their hands, purging, organizing, decorating, cooking and pursuing old and new hobbies became part of everyday life.
Things people may have casually thought about buying pre-pandemic – an extra freezer for stocking up, an outdoor heater for extending the season, closet organizers, workout equipment, a new desk or comfortable office chair – moved to the top of their wish lists.
None of this was easy – or expected.
While Evelyn Kessler said she has appreciated spending more time at home with her family, the transition was tricky.
“The challenge was, No. 1, let’s figure out who is working where,” said Kessler, looking back to March when she, her husband and their two school-age children began working and learning from home.
Her husband already had a workspace. The dining room became her office.
Their two children, ages 14 and 9, at first set up their tablets in the dining room – not an ideal situation during her conference calls and their classes. They quickly learned that was not going to work. After the children settled into their remote learning routines, they relocated to desks in their bedrooms.
Finding designated work/study spaces was a key issue for many families. It may also have changed what people want in a home.
Zillow, the real estate website, recently listed office space (or “Zoom rooms”) as one of its top home trends for 2021, driven by the Covid era. "A Zillow survey found a desire for a home with a dedicated office tops the list of reasons why Americans working from home say they would consider a move, if they were to continue working remotely at least occasionally," according to a release.
Locally, interior designer Barb Reformat, who set up her own home office in recent months, sees the need for carving out functional work spaces not only for adults – but also for children.
“That is probably going to be a growing field now – children’s desks and chairs and organization. That’s not something that we ever really saw; most kids used to do their homework at the kitchen table or wherever. Now they need to have their own spaces. That is certainly going to change homes,” said Reformat, president of the Interior Design Association of Western New York.
People needed to get creative, as they set up work areas in the corner of a bedroom, basement or dining room, complete with a desk lamp and office supplies for organizing it all.
Families learned that rooms can have more than one purpose. As HGTV recently posted on its website, “when spending more time at home, it makes less sense to dedicate whole rooms to just one purpose – especially in smaller spaces.”
With functional storage and a new perspective, even a closet can be turned into a workspace or pantry.
“I think a lot of people feel that organization is becoming extremely important to them. ... I don’t think that’s a fad. I think that’s going forward,” Reformat said.
Re-envisioning spaces
Julie DeAngelo of Bridge Interiors, mother of a 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, said her family is now in the process of finishing their basement to have more living space. It will be a place to exercise and for the kids to go for some down time – away from screens.
Paula V. Connors, who instructs yoga and another form of mindfulness exercise called Self-Breema, also looked at her basement in a different light. When the yoga studio where she taught, Rising Sun Yoga, went to virtual classes, she needed to devise a plan.
She already had a space in their finished basement where she did her own morning practice. “It was a nice space, but it wasn’t a good space for Zoom; you have to have particular light,” she said.
“The basement had white walls but I had two, very large utilitarian pine cabinets that made it dark and dreary. It was a terrible backdrop,” she said.
So she took some white enamel and painted them, an inexpensive solution. “They now offer this beautiful background when I am doing Zoom. I can do my teaching of yoga with that backdrop and teach Self-Breema. White just sends light kind of bouncing around the room and reflects back to other spaces. It makes the whole room look bigger and more inviting,” she said.
Connors and her husband, Kevin Connors, founder and principal architect at Eco_Logic STUDIO, are planning another project.
While having foundation work done on their large side porch last summer and fall, they came up with the idea of enclosing half of the porch in energy-efficient glass and doors to get more use out of the space since they are home more now.
When it is built, it will function as an entryway/mudroom and also a small sun room. As it is now, people step from the porch directly into the living room.
“A mudroom is something I had always wanted, especially raising three kids. But rather than it being just a mudroom, we’ll have a little table and chairs out there. It gets the morning sun,” Connors said.
Moving forward, the pandemic may change how people think about the general layout of their homes.
“Versatility is key with rooms and houses. I think that you might see people wanting less open concept and more homes with rooms where they can close themselves off for more privacy, less noise,” said Linda Birkinbine, who runs a local business called Keep it Organized.
New habits
Kessler said that in addition to having more time for family and practicing self-care – meditating, keeping a journal, working out – she also appreciates a more consistent daily routine, with less rushing. She has established new ways of doing some things she plans to continue – especially in the kitchen.
The children’s snacks are now easily accessible in one place, so they can help themselves to avoid interruptions during the workday, said Kessler, a local bank officer and founder and president of International Child Advancement Inc.
She said they also plan for and prepare more home-cooked meals – including freezing extras for future meals – and shop more in bulk with items they use a lot of, such as chicken broth. Doing so motivated them to reconfigure cabinet storage space, she said.
Similarly, jewelry designer Karol Kirberger, owner of Wild Things, 224 Lexington Ave. in the Elmwood Village, has a new chest freezer for stocking up on casseroles and ground turkey as well as her own homemade soups, which she freezes in mason jars. She said she first went online to research how to freeze them. (Freshpreserving.com is one resource for choosing the right type of freezer-safe jar, leaving enough “headspace” to allow for food expansion, etc.)
“This is so unlike me to be prepared,” she laughed. “It’s making me eat better food, and it saves money.”
Other people got creative with storage. Birkinbine reorganized the garage to be able to store paper products, such as aluminum foil and other items that can withstand the cold.
Reformat, who also is limiting shopping trips by stocking up, turned a closet into a pantry for extra supplies. She even has an inventory list she updates, adding items to her running grocery list when needed.
“It completely makes me feel secure; we don’t know what to expect anymore,” she said.
Looking ahead
Here are some predictions from national publications and websites that note that Covid-19 has had an impact on design trends in our homes. Here is what we may see in the future, whether people are making changes in their existing homes or looking for certain features in a new home:
• Mudrooms or other drop zones. Having a place for packages, grocery deliveries, shoes, backpacks and coats keeps them contained in one area rather than spread throughout the house. “Even for homes that don’t have the luxury of a separate mudroom, there may be an increased focus on creating a clean and organized entryway ‘drop zone’ so we can leave our germs at the door,” according to Real Simple magazine.
• More storage, especially in the kitchen. It might be a hutch, more shelving or even a rolling cart or island. Cabinet organizers are another popular option.
• Easy-to-clean surfaces and fabrics. For keeping your home as clean as possible.
• Intergenerational living. Zillow predicts a rise in popularity of multigenerational households, as young adults and grandparents move in with family for financial and health reasons.
• No-touch faucets. “If you’ve ever worried about getting your freshly washed hands instantly germy again when you turn off the faucet, this is the solution,” according to Real Simple.