Romantic style in home decor: It's not just for Valentine's Day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

And romantic touches fit into other decorating styles, including modern farmhouse.

Here are some timeless tips to consider for bringing romantic style into your home – and not just for Valentine’s Day. While some involve a purchase, other ideas just require rethinking what you already have in your home:

• Don’t save your good things such as china and table linens for special occasions. Use them whenever the mood strikes. “Bring out the beautiful antique wine glasses that you have and appreciate their value in their beauty,” Nelson said.

Or keep your grandmother’s candy dish on your desk so you can look at it every day. If candy is too tempting, use it to hold paperclips or other items. A pretty mug can hold pens and pencils.

• Similarly, take pleasure in the items you use every day. Invest in pretty soaps, scented if you prefer. A beautiful pen or wallet. Really nice bath towels.

“I believe in big fluffy towels on an everyday basis,” Nelson said. “They just make you feel cozy and they envelope you in a sense of warmth.”

• Turn off the TV and play music that you and those with whom you live enjoy. (This might take some compromising.)