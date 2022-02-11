Romantic style in home decor: It's not just for Valentine's Day

Years ago, when Kathy Curatolo owned a boutique called Victorian Romance in the Village of Williamsville, the romantic style was heavy on lace and frills.
Today, she still incorporates romantic touches into her decor. She loves lace and ribbons. Her home office/den is painted in soft colors – white, pink and green – and filled with her favorite books and a large bulletin board for all her memorabilia.
While the romantic style had evolved since she had the shop in the late 1980s and ’90s, candles, flowers and other items remain.
“My nieces and nephews laugh at all the pillows I have,” she said.
What exactly is romantic style in home decor? HGTV defines it this way: “Romantic is a comfortable style that appeals to the senses through soft fabrics, floral patterns, lace, painted furniture, a pastel color palette, light filtered through sheer curtains and aromatic flower arrangements.”
Local interior designer Sandy Nelson described romantic style as anything that you bring into your home that adds to your relationship with your home, your spouse or partner, the other people you live with, even visitors.
“Anyone who comes into my home will be welcomed by a nice scent, maybe candles burning,” said Nelson, who lives in Amherst with her husband.
“Things like soft cozy throws that you can snuggle up in together, candles that have a beautiful scent that sets a mood – those are all things that add ambience and bring romance into a space,” said Nelson, owner of Designs of the Times.
Flowers – faux or real – are an important element in the romantic style.
“Roses are a sign of romance, but I think any flower adds that romantic touch to the home,” Nelson said.
“I’ve been buying tulips every week now for the last month. It just brightens my day and lets me know that spring is around the corner and that we will have beautiful weather and beautiful flowers again,” she said.
Kathy Curatolo and her husband Joe, managing partner at Georgetown Lawley Group, shared their list of elements they have found that add to a comfortable, romantic-inspired home: framed family photos (especially black and white); comfortable layered bedding including feather beds and cozy comforters; slippers; door wreaths, and even items such as beautiful stationery and pens.
They are big on handwritten thank-you notes.
After the last two years of Covid, “people need to get into a nice mental place where they feel comfortable, they don’t feel threatened, where they can escape,” he said.
And romantic touches fit into other decorating styles, including modern farmhouse.
Here are some timeless tips to consider for bringing romantic style into your home – and not just for Valentine’s Day. While some involve a purchase, other ideas just require rethinking what you already have in your home:
• Don’t save your good things such as china and table linens for special occasions. Use them whenever the mood strikes. “Bring out the beautiful antique wine glasses that you have and appreciate their value in their beauty,” Nelson said.
Or keep your grandmother’s candy dish on your desk so you can look at it every day. If candy is too tempting, use it to hold paperclips or other items. A pretty mug can hold pens and pencils.
• Similarly, take pleasure in the items you use every day. Invest in pretty soaps, scented if you prefer. A beautiful pen or wallet. Really nice bath towels.
“I believe in big fluffy towels on an everyday basis,” Nelson said. “They just make you feel cozy and they envelope you in a sense of warmth.”
• Turn off the TV and play music that you and those with whom you live enjoy. (This might take some compromising.)
• Place large flowers such as peonies or roses, faux or real, with stems cut short clustered in glass vases on a small stack of books on the coffee table, on a night stand or next to the bathroom or kitchen sink.
• Put lights on dimmers. While you’re at it, work on creating better lighting with a combination of natural, task, ambient and accent.
• Even cabinet and furniture hardware, such as fluted drawer pulls, can add a romantic touch.
• Move the furniture around to bring people together, even temporarily. Set up a table for family game or puzzle night near the fireplace (but not too close). Or a dining table for two, just in time for Valentine’s Day but also beyond.
• Gardens are ideal for adding romantic touches. Roses or clematis climbing up a trellis or arbor. Garden statuary. Porch swings and love seats. Window boxes. Hanging baskets. A cutting garden.
Start planning now because spring is coming fast.