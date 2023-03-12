The Niagara County Parks Department is accepting reservations for picnic shelters in its parks, County Legislator Jesse Gooch announced.

They include Krull Park at Olcott Beach, Oppenheim Park in the Town of Niagara, Royalton Ravine Park in Gasport, West Canal Marina in North Tonawanda and Burmaster at Bond Lake in Ransomville.

"As many residents know, shelter availability will go quickly, especially for summer weekends,” Gooch said.

County Parks Director Jeff Gaston notes that reservations can be made online at niagaracounty.com under the “How Do I” tab. The site also includes shelter maps and a list of rules and policies for the parks.