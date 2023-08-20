The Niagara County Youth Bureau and the Niagara County Department of Social Services will hold the 25th annual Kidz 'N' Kites event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in Town of Niagara Veterans Memorial Park, 7000 Lockport Road.

The first 500 youngsters to register will receive a free kite, T-shirt and hot dog lunch. The Great Lakes Kitefliers will give kite flying demonstrations and volunteers will be on hand to help kids fly their own.

Each youngster will receive coupons for local restaurants and be entered in prize raffles. The Niagara County Sheriff's Department will offer free child car seat safety checks. Providing entertainment will be juggler Nels Ross from Injest Inc.

For more information, visit the Niagara County Youth Bureau page on Facebook.