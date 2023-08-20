Slow Roll Buffalo organizers report that the bicycle touring group will take its 17th ride of the season Monday evening Aug. 21 through parts of the city near the Kensington Expressway.

Riders will begin gathering at 6 p.m. in Trinidad Park on Trinidad Place off Kensington Avenue. The ride will start at 6:30 and proceed along a 10-mile route on streets in the Cold Spring, Kensington, Central Park and Delavan-Grider neighborhoods, concluding with a party in Trinidad Park.

Major streets on the ride include Kensington Avenue, East Delavan Avenue, East Ferry Street and Main Street.

Co-sponsor is Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which works to improve conditions on Scajaquada Creek, which flows under the route.

Organizers say riders can find parking for vehicles in the nearby Sisters Hospital visitor parking lots or on residential streets. For more info, visit slowrollbuffalo.org.

- Dale Anderson