Contracts totaling more than $12 million were authorized Monday by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. Board of Directors for the Wilkeson Pointe Improvements Project on Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The project will move parking areas away from the water's edge, relocating trails and the construction of a new food service building with restrooms, an outdoor seating area and storage for maintenance equipment. New utility lines will be installed and landscaping will be improved.

Renovations will begin in September and are expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

Contracts included $3,875,000 to Javen Construction Co., Inc., for general construction of the new building; $5,886,500 to Mark Cerrone Inc. for landscaping and other improvements to the site; $1,879,000 to Frey Electric Construction Corp., Inc., for rerouting electrical service and setting up power connections throughout the site; and $407,000 to M.K.S. Plumbing Corp. for installing gas and water lines on the site and installing plumbing and mechanical systems in the new building.

Funding is provided from the New York Power Authority through relicensing agreements for the Niagara Power Project.

ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia noted: "Gov. (Kathy) Hochul’s push to advance funding for this project means that residents and newcomers alike will soon benefit from improved access and experiences while visiting this waterfront destination.”