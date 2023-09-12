Sunshine is in the forecast for a pair of kite-flying events in the Buffalo Niagara region on Saturday.

Mental Health PEER Connection will hold its annual Kite Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road.

The event is free and family-oriented. Those attending can bring their own kites, or decorate one that will be provided. There also will be free hot dogs, snacks, water and children's activities. For more information, call Annie O'Neil at 716-836-0822, ext. 170 or email aoniel@wnyil.org.

Meanwhile, the Niagara County Youth Bureau and the Niagara County Department of Social Services will host the 25th annual Kidz 'N Kites event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Town of Niagara Veterans Memorial Park, 7000 Lockport Road.

The first 500 youngsters to register will receive a free kite, T-shirt and hot dog lunch. The Great Lake Kitefliers will give a demonstration and help kids fly their own kites.

All youngsters will receive coupons for local restaurants and be entered into raffle drawings. Providing entertainment will be juggler Nels Ross from Injest Inc. For more information, visit the Niagara County Youth Bureau page on Facebook.