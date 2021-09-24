Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 25, 2021

Canceled due to Covid-19 concerns is the Buffalo Regional, scheduled Oct. 5 to 10 in the Millennium Buffalo Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Western New York Unit 116 hopes to be able to hold its annual meeting Dec. 4 and the Winter Sectional on Jan. 21 to 23.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com. Currently there’s another Silver Linings Week, in which double silver points are awarded to winners of regular games in virtual clubs. It continues today, Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26, on BBO.