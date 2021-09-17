Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 18, 2021

No Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament this weekend. Planned for Sept. 17 to 19 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, it’s been canceled due to concerns over the resurgence of the pandemic.
Canceled for the same reason is the Buffalo Regional, scheduled Oct. 5 to 10 in the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Western New York Unit 116 hopes to be able to hold its annual meeting Dec. 4 and the Winter Sectional on Jan. 21 to 23.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games often are added to the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games, which begin a few minutes after the novice games, receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Today, Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19.
CANCELED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
CANCELED: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
CANCELED: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
• • •
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday afternoon – Open game. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 63.75%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 62.50%; Gay Simpson and Jacqueline Garcia, 56.25%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 67.22%; Catherine Gay and Irina Muriby, 59.17%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 55.14%; Jim Hassett and Richard McGowan, 54.44%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 54.31%; Pat Pasculle and Gary Keenan, 53.75%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Rose Bochiechio and Judith Bailey, 62.24%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 57.48%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 53.06%; Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 50.68%; east-west, Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 66.67%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 52.38%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 52.04%; Mary Terrana and Usha Khurana, 51.70%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 71.25%; Fran Schmidt and Ann Thompson, 56.67%; Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 52.08%; Rivona Ehrenreich and Judith Babat, 50.83%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 66.67%; Martha and John Welte, 63.10%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.95%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 54.17%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 51.19%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat Rogers and Dave Larcom, 62%; Jane Larcom and Joe Rooney, 60%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 59%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 73.61%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 54.17%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 51.39%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 57%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 54%; east-west, Ron Canestro and Cathy Sidare, 53%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 52%.
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Anne O’Conner and Judie Bailey, 65%; Edna and Ron Fill, 55%; east-west, Freda Brummer and Anita Fink, 58%; (tie) Prem Lata Maheshwari and Elaine Wegrzyn, Cindy Darone and Elaine LaVigne, 55%.