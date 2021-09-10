Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 11, 2021

For the second year in a row, there’s no Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament. Planned for Sept. 17 to 19 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, has been canceled due to concerns over the resurgence of the pandemic.

Canceled for the same reason is the Buffalo Regional, scheduled Oct. 5 to 10 in the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Western New York Unit 116 hopes to hold its annual meeting Dec. 4 and the Winter Sectional on Jan. 21 to 23.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.