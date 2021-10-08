Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 9, 2021

This would have been the week of the Buffalo Regional Tournament, but for the continuing danger of the pandemic. Western New York Unit 116 hopes to be able to hold its next two events face-to-face – the annual meeting Dec. 4 and the Winter Sectional on Jan. 21 to 23. Both are planned for the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.