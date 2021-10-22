Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 23, 2021

Four candidates are in the running for four open seats on the Board of Directors for Western New York Unit 116. All of them will win places on the board, but what the balloting will decide is the length of their terms. On the ballot form emailed this week to local ACBL members, votes can be cast for up to three candidates. The two who get the most will serve for three years. The others will take two-year seats. The candidates are Sandi England, Joyce Greenspan, incumbent Barbara Libby and former board member Kathy Pollock.