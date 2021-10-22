Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 23, 2021

Four candidates are in the running for four open seats on the Board of Directors for Western New York Unit 116. All of them will win places on the board, but what the balloting will decide is the length of their terms. On the ballot form emailed this week to local ACBL members, votes can be cast for up to three candidates. The two who get the most will serve for three years. The others will take two-year seats. The candidates are Sandi England, Joyce Greenspan, incumbent Barbara Libby and former board member Kathy Pollock.
Ballots can be mailed to Gay Simpson, 119 Parkhurst Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14223, by Nov. 20. Or they can be cast in person at the annual Unit 116 meeting Dec. 4 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
In the meantime, players can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games often are added to the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games, which begin a few minutes after the novice games, receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
CANCELED: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs, if face-to-face play has resumed. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,885 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Maria Schory and Richard McGowan, 68.06%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 67.71%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 65.62%; east-west, Jim and Michael Hassett, 64.93%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 60.76%; Ruth Nawotniak and Audrey Ray, 60.42%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 59.75%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 59.25%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 59%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 54.50%; Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 52.50%; east-west, Audrey Ray and Sharon Wilcox, 68.25%; Susan Cardamone and Linda Milch, 59.75% Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.25%; Hanna Weinberg and Judith Babat, 52.25%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – Open Game. Martha and John Welte, 66.25%; Meg Klamp and Chris Urbanek, 53.75%; Judy Padgug and Christy Kellogg, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Betsy and Jim Greno, 60%; Ann Thompson and Fran Schmidt, 59.52%; Judy Katz and Natalie Abramson, 57.14%; (tie) Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, Joann Nover and Janet Desmon, 54.76%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.73%; Martha and John Welte, 56.35%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 54.76%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 53.97%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 65%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 62%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 59%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Bev Hall and Rosemary Healy, 59.44%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 58.89%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 56.67%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.11%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 74%; Mike and Ed Rupp, 58%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 61%; Jackie Simon and Paul Ziebarth, 56%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 18.35; Howard Epstein, 15.94; Michel Dupuis, 9.65; Pat Pasculle, 8.40.
5-20 Points – Gary Keenan, 27.82; Jennifer Epstein, 26.34; Cynthia Tashjian, 23.50; John Houghtaling, 18; Maria Schory, 14.92; Anne Slater, 10.51.
20-50 Points – (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 36.05; Jim Hassett, 34.86; Candace Graser, 32.54; Amy Habib, 28.29; Fran Schmidt, 27.93; Carol Licata, 21.78.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 64.78; David Schott, 55.76; Janet Desmon, 49.81; Martha Cain, 33.39; Maria Amlani, 25.44; Nancy Deneen, 22.44.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 186.59; Larry Himelein, 130.04; Joanne Nover, 50.05; Carol Roth, 49.18; Pat Haynes, 26.58; Hannah Weinberg, 21.28.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 99.83; Audrey Ray, 56.36; Agi Maisel, 49.40; Judy Zeckhauser, 30.67; Margaret Zhou, 28.86; Jim O’Hara, 26.67; Bob Ciszak, 25.77; Patty Porter, 20.26; Maryann Szafran, 20.17.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 214.48; Vic Bergsten, 144.78; Bonnie Clement, 91.69; Violet Makhija, 89.25; Jasbeer Makhija, 78.28; Joyce Frayer, 70.03; Richard McGowan, 53.12; Jim McClure, 34.26; Paula Rosen, 27.49; Linda Milch, 22.81.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 168.97; Jim Easton, 107.04; Marilyn Wortzman, 104.79; Mary Ball, 58.10; Bill Rich, 54.69; Sushil Amlani, 52.40; Rajat Basu, 44.58; Brian Block, 41.70.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 110.60; John Bava, 82.90; David Colligan, 60.75; Tova Reinhorn, 30.84; John Marvin, 29.86.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 111.82; Linda Burroughsford, 53.93; Pinky Regan, 50.29; Walt Olszewski, 20.49.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John Welte, Martha Welte, 513.31; Ken Meier, 172.72; Allen Beroza, 101.60; Davis Heussler, 99.22; Dale Anderson, 50.59; Bill Rushmore, 27.24.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 130.25; Sharon Benz, 83.08; Dian Petrov, 68.27; Judy Padgug, 65.02; Kathy Pollock, 29.26.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 83.57; Chris Urbanek, 54.82; Christy Kellogg, 30.62; Saleh Fetouh, 26.01; Bud Seidenberg, 25.20.