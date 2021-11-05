Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 6, 2021

Yes, face-to-face bridge coming back. The Buffalo Bridge Center is opening up its tables again with a Welcome Back stratified pairs game at noon today, Saturday, Nov. 6, which will be free for all players. Limit is 28 pairs. Pre-registration required. Call Chris Urbanek at 716-694-9221, Terry Fraas at 716-998-4808 or Sharon Benz at 716-256-8469. Proof of vaccination required. Masks optional. No food will be served.

A full schedule of face-to-face games will resume next week – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Continuing online will be the 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points.

Meanwhile, over in St. Catharines, Ont., the Bridge Centre of Niagara is starting live play again on a limited basis next week with an open game Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10, and a 499er game Thursday afternoon, Nov. 11. All players must wear masks and there will be hand sanitizer at every table.

• • •