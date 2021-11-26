Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 27, 2021

Western New York Unit 116 will hold its annual meeting and game next Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. A stratified open pairs game begins at 10:30. Meeting will follow. Cost is $12 for ACBL members, $14 non-members. Proof of Covid vaccination required.

Ballots can be cast before the meeting for candidates for the four open seats on the Unit’s board of directors. They include Sandi England, Joyce Greenspan, incumbent Barbara Libby and former board member Kathy Pollock. All of them will win places on the board, but what the balloting will decide is the length of their terms. Members can cast votes for up to three candidates. The two who get the most votes will serve for three years. The others will take two-year seats.

• • •

In-person games are back at the Buffalo Bridge Center – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.