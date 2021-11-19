Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 20, 2021

In-person games are back at the Buffalo Bridge Center – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online will be the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
In the meantime, players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
Today, Saturday, Nov. 20, is the deadline for local ACBL members to mail in their ballots forthe Board of Directors for Western New York Unit 116. Ballots, which were emailed to members a couple weeks ago, should be mailed to Gay Simpson, 119 Parkhurst Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14223. Need a little longer? They also can be cast in person at the annual Unit 116 meeting Dec. 4 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst.
Candidates for the four open seats are Sandi England, Joyce Greenspan, incumbent Barbara Libby and former board member Kathy Pollock. All of them will win places on the board, but what the balloting will decide is the length of their terms. Members can cast votes for up to three candidates. The two who get the most will serve for three years. The others will take two-year seats.
Tournament calendar
2021
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs, if face-to-face play has resumed. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of nearly 2,900 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55.21%; Janet and David Desmon, 53.82%; Fran Schmidt and Maria Schory, 53.47%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 52.78%; east-west, Phyllis Wilkinson and Gerry Hooley, 60.76%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 58.68%; David Schott and Gary Keenan, 55.21%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 51.04%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 76.39%; John Marvin and Paul Morgante, 55.56%; Maryann Szafran and Pat Haynes, 54.17%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Swiss teams. Bonnie Clement, David Schott and Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 71 victory points; Audrey Ray, Kusum Phadke, Gary Keenan and Jim Clark, 47 vps.
Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Jay Levy, 67%; Davis Heussler and Kamil Bishara, 58%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 999ers. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 60%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59%; Pat Haynes and Maryann Szafran, 52%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Friday afternoon – Open Game. Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 58%; Donna Steffan and Sue Neubecker, 52%; (tie) Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 51%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 64%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 61%; Kathy Donnelly and Paul Zittel, 54%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Joyce Greenspan and Richard McGowan, 64.81%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 63.89%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.96%.
Garret Club Tuesday afternoon – Kathleen Voigt and Anne Slater, 67.78%; Elaine Idzik and Cherry Searle, 61.67%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 55.56%; Fran Schmidt and Phyllis Wilkinson, 55%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 60%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 57%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 60%; Rajinder Puri and Bruce Brown, 57%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – Oct. 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 19.53; Howard Epstein, 16.93.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 29.35; Gary Keenan, 28.88; Cynthia Tashjian, 26.36.
20-50 Points – Jim Hassett, 48.03; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 41.04.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 67.67; David Schott, 59.68.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 195.03; Larry Himelein, 143.90.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 106.47.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 233.53; Vic Bergsten, 165.47.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 178.84; Jim Easton, 122.84.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 120.58.
1,500-2,500 Points – No list.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John Welte, Martha Welte, 543.65; Ken Meier, 182.61; Davis Heussler, 105.97; Allen Beroza, 101.60.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 134.98.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 83.57; Chris Urbanek, 58.58.