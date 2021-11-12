Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 13, 2021

Face-to-face bridge is back. The Buffalo Bridge Center resumed a full schedule of in-person games this week – a 999er game at noon Tuesday with lessons at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; an open game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a 0-2,000 master point game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and an open game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Continuing on Bridge Base Online are the club’s 0-750 master point game at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for quite some time now. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
In the meantime, players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.
• • •
Nov. 20 is the deadline for local ACBL members to mail in their ballots forthe Board of Directors for Western New York Unit 116. Ballots, which were emailed to members a couple weeks ago, should be mailed to Gay Simpson, 119 Parkhurst Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14223. Need a little longer? They also can be cast in person at the annual Unit 116 meeting Dec. 4 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst.
Candidates for the four open seats are Sandi England, Joyce Greenspan, incumbent Barbara Libby and former board member Kathy Pollock. All of them will win places on the board, but what the balloting will decide is the length of their terms. Members can cast votes for up to three candidates. The two who get the most will serve for three years. The others will take two-year seats.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs TBA. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of nearly 2,900 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.15%; Maria Schory and Stephane Ronget, 57.29%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 54.51%; Audrey Ray and Ruth Nawotniak, 54.17%; east-west, Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 64.93%; Alice Hughley and Jim Lanzo, 62.85%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 52.08%; Janet and David Desmond, 51.04%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 56.85%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.06%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 52.27%; Rivona Ehrenreich and Judith Babat, 50.30%; east-west, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 60.71%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 55.65%; Rose Bochiechio and Judith Bailey, 54.46%; Bill Noltee and Jim Hassett, 53.87%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Sam Pal and Rajat Basu, 61.25%; Bob Padgug and David Schott, 57.50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Betsy and Jim Greno, 60.95%; (tie) Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 58.10%; (tie) Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, Bill Noltee and Jim Hassett, 50.95%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Elaine Kurasiewicz and John Marvin, 57.14%; Linda Milch and Jim McClure, 55.36%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 54.76%; (tie) Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 52.38%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday afternoon – Welcome back face-to-face game. North-south, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 62.27%; Jay Costello and Stan Kozlowski, 60%; Sharon Benz and Jim Gullo, 58.64%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.86%; Sue Bergman and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 50.68%; east-west, Chris Urbanek and Pat Haynes, 62.95%; (tie) Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 61.14%; Mike Ryan and Judy Graf, 57.50%; Jay Levy and Saleh Fetouh, 51.59%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 50.68%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 60%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 54%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 53%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Terry Camp and Krishna Tadepalli, 63.89%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.67%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55%; (tie) Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 54.44%; (tie) Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 53.33%.
Garret Club Tuesday afternoon – Jane Constantine and partner, 66.11%; Mary Berlow and Jane Mitchell, 56.11%; (tie) Cherry Searle and Peggy Stock, Anne Slater and Kathleen Voigt, 55.56%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Fran Schmidt, 52.22%.
Other clubs
Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 54.2%; east-west, Shirley Cassety and Alicia Kolipinski, 64.9%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – Oct. 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 19.53; Howard Epstein, 16/93; Michel Dupuis, 10.26; Pat Pasculle, 9.01; Devon Marlette, 5.24.
5-20 Points – Gary Keenan, 28.88; Jennifer Epstein, 28.61; Cynthia Tashjian, 26.36; John Houghtaling, 19.47; Maria Schory, 18.04; Anne Slater, 12.61; Kathleen Voigt, 11.49.
20-50 Points – (Tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 41.04; Jim Hassett, 39.03; Candace Graser, 35.40; Fran Schmidt, 31.15; Amy Habib, 28.29; Carol Licata, 24.74.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 67.67; David Schott, 59.68; Janet Desmon, 55.07; Martha Cain, 34.07; Maria Amlani, 30.72; Nancy Deneen, 22.44.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 173.07; Larry Himelein, 143.90; Joanne Nover, 54.14; Carol Roth, 54.13; Pat Haynes, 31.20; Hannah Weinberg, 22.29.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 105.94; Audrey Ray, 64.24; Agi Maisel, 51.68; Judy Zeckhauser, 33.24; Margaret Zhou, 29.73; Bob Ciszak, 27.51; Patty Porter, 21.94; Maryann Szafran, 21.09.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 200.74; Vic Bergsten, 163.84; Violet Makhija, 98.37; Bonnie Clement, 91.41; Jasbeer Makhija, 86.47; Joyce Frayer, 71.59; Richard McGowan, 62.07; Jim McClure, 35.03; Paula Rosen, 27.77; Linda Milch, 24.04.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 146.70; Jim Easton, 110.32; Marilyn Wortzman, 108.07; Bill Rich, 61.60; Mary Ball, 58.79; Sushil Amlami, 50.32; Rajat Basu, 45.31; Paul Zittel, 34.21; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Ed Harman, 26.68.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 114.31; John Bava, 91.25; John Marvin, 34,97; Tova Reinhorn, 31.68; Miriam Regnet, 25.34; Joyce Greenspan, 22.75.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 125.65; Pinky Regan, 52.68; Walt Olszewski, 22.71; Linda Burroughsford, 20.78.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 497.03; Ken Meier, 182.61; Allen Beroza, 103.47; Dale Anderson, 53.86; Davis Heussler, 33.63; Bill Rushmore, 27.24.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 134.98; Sharon Benz, 84.79; Judy Padgug, 69.82; Dian Petrov, 46.78; Kathy Pollock, 29.46.