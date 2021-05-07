Duplicate Bridge: May 8, 2021

Most local bridge clubs are continuing to host virtual club games on Bridge Base Online, where a pair of special events offering extra master points are scheduled this month.

The first is Grass Roots Weekend, with upgraded awards of black points next Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. Silver points are available during the next Silver Linings Week event from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.