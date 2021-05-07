Duplicate Bridge: May 8, 2021

Most local bridge clubs are continuing to host virtual club games on Bridge Base Online, where a pair of special events offering extra master points are scheduled this month.
The first is Grass Roots Weekend, with upgraded awards of black points next Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. Silver points are available during the next Silver Linings Week event from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
• • •
The Airport Bridge Club is linked with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added to the Tuesday and Thursday afternoon games for beginning players on BBO. The novice session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Clubplays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
• • •
Another option is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
• • •
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
• • •
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
• • •
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
• • •
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
• • •
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
• • •
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
• • •
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of April 26 to May 2
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 49ers. Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 63.19%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 59.03%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 58.33%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 57.64%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Open game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.03%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 58.33%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 56.25%; (tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Janet and David Desmon, 53.47%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Audrey Ray, 56.39%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 55%; Fran Schmidt and Sheila Hess, 53.89%; Violet Makhija and Ruth Nawotniak, 53.06%; Natalie Abramson and Penepole Shuman, 51.39%; east-west, Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 69.44%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Dorothy and Larry Soong, 52.22%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 51.67%; Carol Licata and Cynthia Tashjian, 51.39%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 299ers. North-south, Betsy and Jim Greno, 67.01%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 63.61%; Jennifer Epstein and Terry Camp, 55.10%; east-west, David Schott and Larry Himelein, 60.20%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 55.10%; Gail Pitterman and Susan Levy, 54.76%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Open Game. North-south, Usha Khurana and Violet Makhija, 58%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 52.50%; east-west, (tie) Denise Slattery and John Bava, Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 54%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 50%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Home-style pairs. (3-way tie) Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, Joe Rooney and Joe Miranda, Joan and Bob Ciszak, 2 wins.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Seema Bhagwat and Beena Deshmukh, 65.28%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.89%; Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 59.03; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 50.69%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Judy Reich and Pinky Regan, 62.50%; Betsy Heuer and Susan Burns, 58.33%; Nancy Schanne and Jane Constantine, 52.78%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Anne Slater and Kathleen Voigt, 61.11%; Elaine Idzik and Martha Townson, 54.86%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Peggy Stock, 53.47%; Anne Allen and Mary Ellen Cotter, 52.78%; Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 51.39%.