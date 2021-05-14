Duplicate Bridge: May 15, 2021

It’s Grass Roots Weekend on Bridge Base Online, with upgraded awards of black points in regular club games today, Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. Silver points are available during the next Silver Linings Week event from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Bridge Center of Buffalo, which now prefers to be known as the Buffalo Bridge Center, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added to the Tuesday and Thursday afternoon games for beginning players on BBO. The novice session starts at 12:05 p.m, while the open game for all players begins at 12:20 p.m. Winners in the open game receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
Another option is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. The club also takes part in ACBL special games. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, to Monday, May 31.
CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20.
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of May 3 to May 9
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 49ers. Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 65.74%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Meena Rustgi, 61.11%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 60.19%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Open game. Gay Simpson and Jim Easton, 60.19%; David Colligan and Davis Heussler, 57.41%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.78%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 73.64%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 60.68%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 57.50%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 57.27%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 55.45%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 54.32%; east-west, Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 69.55%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 65.68%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 64.09%; Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 55.45%; Natalie Abramson and Penelope Shuman, 49.77%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Open game. (Tie) Christy Kellogg and Judy Padgug, Kathy Pollock and Bill Rushmore, 62.50%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 64.55%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 61.36%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 59.55%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 58.18%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 52.73%.
Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – Open Game. North-south, Martha and John Welte, 60.71%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 57.14%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 56.75%; east-west, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 57.14%; Miriam Regnet and Jim Lanzo, 56.75%; Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 49.60%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 54%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 53%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.33%; (tie) Gabe Tannenbaum and Jeff Bender, Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 51.39%.
Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Pinky Regan and Linda Henschel, 63.89%; Amber Dixon and Susan Burns, 60.19%; Judy Reich and Jane Mitchell, 59.26%.
Garret Club Invitational Friday morning – Janie’s Game. Pinky Regan and Elizabeth Schreier, 65.28%; Linda Henschel and partner, 54.17%; Robin Coffin and Devon Marlette, 51.39%; Nancy Schanne and Maureen Saab, 50%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Barbara Kaye and Helen Scott, 60.19%; Christine Nieman and Fran Schmidt, 58.33%; Elaine Idzik and Martha Townson, 51.85%.
Other Clubs
Clarence Senior Center Thursday morning – Jane and Paul Garvey, 65%; (tie) Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, Wilson McClaren and Stan Kozlowski, 57%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – April 20, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 11.17; Howard Epstein, 8.89; (tie) Devon Marlette, Michel Dupuis, 4.99; Pat Pasculle, 4.25; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.48; Pamela Murphy, 2.72.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 15.69; Gary Keenan, 11.19; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.43; Anne Slater, 8.80; Maria Schory, 8.66; Kathleen Voigt, 7.75; Mary Luce, 6.27; Joann Keenan, 6.13; Lenore Belzer, 5.85; John Houghtaling, 5.73.
20-50 Points – Amy Habib, 22.92; Candace Graser, 20.01; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 19.31; Susan Burns, 15.09; Carol Licata, 12.88; Jim Hassett, 11.53; Anne Allen, 11.37; Carole Sedita, 9.33.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 37.99; Janet Desmon, 28.97; Martha Cain, 26.89; David Schott, 16.92; Nancy Deneen, 15.02; Pam Righter, 14.88; Maria Amlani, 12.07; Cherry Searle, 9.67.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 77.98; Larry Himelein, 58.07; Joanne Nover, 22.01; Carol Roth, 19.25; Pat Haynes, 14.11; Hannah Weinberg, 11.09; Joan Ciszak, 8.23; Rivona Ehrenreich, 8.14; Susan Levy, 8.00.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 45.67; Agi Maisel, 23.44; Audrey Ray, 19.27; Bob Ciszak, 14.54; Judy Zeckhauser, 13.05; Patty Porter, 12.07; Maryann Szafran, 10.41; Margaret Zhou, 10.23; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.65.
300-500 Points – Vic Bergsten, 84.26; Jim Lanzo, 83.82; Violet Makhija, 49.16; Jasbeer Makhija, 41.43; Bonnie Clement, 32.63; Joyce Frayer, 30.24; Richard McGowan, 26.20; Jim McClure, 18.19; Paula Rosen, 17.98; Linda Milch, 16.77.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 49.10; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman, Jim Easton, 39.25; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Mary Ball, 28.08; Bill Rich, 27.66; Rajat Basu, 26.80; Ed Morgan, 20.61; Sushil Amlami, 16.59; Ed Harman, 14.33; Bill Regan, 13.45; (tie) Dorothy and Larry Soong, 11.93.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 73.72; John Bava, 26.83; Tova Reinhorn, 17.94; Joyce Greenspan, 14.05; John Marvin, 13.74; Miriam Regnet, 9.59.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 55.71; Pinky Regan, 22.69; Linda Burroughsford, 17.94; Walt Olszewski, 10.23.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 295.95; Ken Meier, 83.16; Allen Beroza, 69.84; David Millward, 61.11; Dale Anderson, 25.80; Bill Rushmore, 18.88; Davis Heussler, 16.58; Fred Yellen, 10.48.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 87.11; Sharon Benz, 57.81; Judy Padgug, 32.97; Dian Petrov, 25.73; Kathy Pollock, 18.69; Brian Meyer, 16.71.
Over 5,000 Points – Judi Marshall, 54.89; Chris Urbanek, 39.47; Bud Seidenberg, 23.31; Saleh Fetouh, 14.57; Christy Kellogg, 6.54.