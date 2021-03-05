Duplicate Bridge: March 6, 2021

It’s official. Western New York Unit 116 reports on its website that the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament in April is canceled. As for the annual summer picnic and the Fall Sectional in September, those are up in the air.

The ACBL has canceled all tournaments nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic.

Depending on conditions, however, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume.

As for regionals, perhaps early October. For the Buffalo Regional, set for the first week of October, looks like we’ll have to wait and see.

• • •

In the meantime, players still can earn master points safely on their computer screens. Bridge Base Online offers a variety of games every day with ACBL master points, some of which benefit local clubs. Among the clubs taking part in Virtual Club play locally are the Airport Bridge Club, the Bridge Center of Buffalo, Delaware Wednesday and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.