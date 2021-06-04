Duplicate Bridge: June 5, 2021

The Longest Day, the ACBL’s summer solstice fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease research, will be held online on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, through virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. Extra master points will be awarded. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.