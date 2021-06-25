Duplicate Bridge: June 26, 2021

The Endless Summer online tournament, with gold and red points, continues at Bridge Base Online today, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Club plays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
Another option is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Thursday. Open games begin at 9:50 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The club also takes part in ACBL special games. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of June 14 to June 20
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 49er game. Jim Hassett and partner, 61.81%; Pat Pasculle and Michel Dupuis, 59.72%; John Houghtaling and partner, 56.25%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – Open game. Martha and John Welte, 70.14%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 57.64%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.94%; Larry Soong and partner, 52.78%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 999er game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 69.38%; (tie) Jane Mitchell and Linda Henschel, Amita Arora and Martha Townson, 65.62%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.06%; Bonny Clement and Larry Himelein, 58.44%; (tie) Jim Hassett and Bill Noltee, Judy Zeckhauser and Maryann Szafran, 55%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 299ers. Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 64.29%; Maria Schory and Gail Pitterman, 61.43%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 58.57%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 55.24%; (tie) Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 50.95%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Martha and John Welte, 62.70%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 60.32%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 52.38%; Natalie Abramson and Judy Katz, 50%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Longest Day Game. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 66.67%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60.42%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.17%; (tie) Martha and John Welte, Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 49.31%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 47.92%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 64%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 56%.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 62.96%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 61.11%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.19%.
Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Elaine Idzik and Martha Townson, 65.74%; Cherry Searle and Nancy Deneen, 59.26%; Donna Starnes and Sheila Hess, 52.78%.