Duplicate Bridge: June 19, 2021

It’s the Longest Day, the ACBL’s summer solstice fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease research, taking place today, Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, through virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. Extra master points will be awarded. Then, from Thursday, June 24, to Sunday, June 27, it’s the Endless Summer online tournament, with gold and red points. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.