Duplicate Bridge: June 19, 2021

It’s the Longest Day, the ACBL’s summer solstice fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease research, taking place today, Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, through virtual clubs on Bridge Base Online. Extra master points will be awarded. Then, from Thursday, June 24, to Sunday, June 27, it’s the Endless Summer online tournament, with gold and red points. More info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.
The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day and which has recently reduced the fee for its games. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.
The Buffalo Bridge Center, formerly the Bridge Center of Buffalo, offers games at least three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on Bridge Base Online. Open games have been added the games for beginning players on BBO at 7 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Winners in the open games receive larger point rewards since they are based on the total table count from both sections. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.
The Delaware Wednesday Clubplays under auspices of the Bridge Center of Buffalo on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com
Another option is the Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play. Games for 499er novices are held at 10:05 a.m. Monday to Saturday, except Friday, when the time has been moved up to 9:50 a.m. Open games start at 10:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday, except Friday. The club also takes part in ACBL special games. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.
The East Aurora Bridge Club has resumed face-to-face games, the only ACBL sanctioned club in the area to hold live competition. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.
Director Dave Larcom says that players have their temperatures checked upon arriving and must wear masks. For more info, email him at dmocral@verizon.net.
All tournaments are canceled nationwide through the end of July because of the pandemic, the ACBL has declared. Depending on conditions, the people who do the sanctioning think that August may be safe enough to allow face-to-face play in sectional tournaments to resume. As for regionals, perhaps early October.
Tournament calendar
2021
CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
CANCELED: Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 8.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22.
CANCELED: Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 8.
Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.
Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19.
RESCHEDULED: Buffalo Regional – Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Was Tuesday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 24. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 10.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
REMOVED FROM THE ACBL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.
District 5 Winter STaC – Local clubs. Monday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 12.
Bridge club websites:
Click names for links.
The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.
The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.
These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.
If you can’t get to it there, go to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/
Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.
Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is playing online these days and has a career total of more than 2,800 master points. Online play doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.
Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online
Week of June 7 to June 13
Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 499er game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 61.31%; Meena Rustgi and Phyllis Stasiowski, 59.23%; Linda Henschel and Jane Mitchell, 56.85%; Candace Graser and Cynthia Tashjian, 53.87%; east-west, Judy Zeckhauser and Bonnie Clement, 67.26%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 62.20%; Fran Schmidt and David Schott, 60.71%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 50.30%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – 499er game. Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 60.31%; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 57.50%; (3-way tie) Morris Streich and Robert Meeker, Judith Babat and Hannah Weinberg, Rose Ann Grimaldi and Betty DeFeo, 56.88%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday afternoon – Open game. Kathy Pollock and Bill Rushmore, 65.38%; Judy Padgug and Christy Kellogg, 64.88%; Gene Finton and Kamil Bishara, 61.62%; Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 56.12%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – 499ers. Judy Zeckhauser and Jim McClure, 63.75%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 61.67%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 60%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 58.75%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 52.92%.
Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday afternoon – Open Game. Martha and John Welte, 63.33%; Ramani and Pankajam Sundaresan, 60.48%; Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 60%; Rich Kasprowicz and Chris Urbanek, 51.90%; (tie) Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 49.52%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 49.05%.
Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Home Style Pairs. Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 3 wins.
Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.50%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 56.94%; Gabe Tannenbaum and Jeff Bender, 54.17%.
Other Clubs
Clarence Senior Center Thursday morning – Judy Graf and Donna Steffan, 69%; Jane and Paul Garvey, 59%.
Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Overall Play
Jan. 1, 2021 – May 31, 2021
0-5 Points – Donna Starnes, 13.25; Maureen Saab, 13.05; Howard Epstein, 9.87; Michel Dupuis, 6.97; Pat Pasculle, 6.23; Devon Marlette, 5.24; Marcia O’Neil-White, 3.48; Pamela Murphy, 3.22.
5-20 Points – Jennifer Epstein, 18.33; Cynthia Tashjian, 14.60; Gary Keenan, 12.47; Maria Schory, 11.07; Anne Slater, 9.18; John Houghtaling, 8.39; Kathleen Voigt, 8.13; Peggy Stock, 7.52; Mary Luce, 7.43; Joann Keenan, 6.13; Lenore Belzer, 5.85.
20-50 Points – Candace Graser, 24.43; Amy Habib, 23.82; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, 21.14; Susan Burns, 18.26; Carol Licata, 17.87; Jim Hassett, 16.42; Fran Schmidt, 14.37; Anne Allen, 13.13.
50-100 Points – Linda Henschel, 49.36; Janet Desmon, 30.16; Martha Cain, 30.06; David Schott, 26.29; Nancy Deneen, 17.10; Maria Amlani, 14.92; Pam Righter, 14.88; Cherry Searle, 10.95.
100-200 Points – Martha Townson, 111.03; Larry Himelein, 77.60; Joanne Nover, 26.55; Carol Roth, 24.72; Pat Haynes, 14.78; Hannah Weinberg, 12.51; Rivona Ehrenreich, 9.62; Susan Levy, 9.20; Joan Ciszak, 8.35.
200-300 Points – (Tie) Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 60.32; Agi Maisel, 25.56; Audrey Ray, 24.25; Judy Zeckhauser, 16.74; Bob Ciszak, 15.34; Jim O’Hara, 15.01; Patty Porter, 13.81; Margaret Zhou, 12.85; Maryann Szafran, 11.13; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.65.
300-500 Points – Jim Lanzo, 126.81; Vic Bergsten, 97.63; Violet Makhija, 62.38; Jasbeer Makhija, 54.65; Bonnie Clement, 46.61; Joyce Frayer, 41.61; Richard McGowan, 34.05; Jim McClure, 22.82; Paula Rosen, 20.89; Linda Milch, 16.77.
500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 88.39; Jim Easton, 55.06; Marilyn Wortzman, 52.81; Mary Ball, 37.12; Rajat Basu, 36.61; Bill Rich, 34.64; Bob Sommerstein, 29.45; Brian Block, 26.94; Ed Morgan, 25.94; Sushil Amlani, 25.48.
1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 78.68; John Bava, 44.96; John Marvin, 19.74; Tova Reinhorn, 17.94; Joyce Greenspan, 17.68; Miriam Regnet, 13.20.
1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 77.49; Pinky Regan, 33.24; Linda Burroughsford, 31.06; Walt Olszewski, 11.33.
2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, 374.77; Ken Meier, 100.75; Allen Beroza, 80.32; David Millward, 68.87; Davis Heussler, 37.83; Dale Anderson, 31.34; Bill Rushmore, 22.54; Fred Yellen, 10.48.
3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 101.68; Sharon Benz, 68.66; Dian Petrov, 46.56; Judy Padgug, 44.56; Kathy Pollock, 22.35; Brian Meyer, 16.71.